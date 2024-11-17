The swedish candy craze: From TikTok fame to a global sugar rush

By Farah Mokrani • Published: 17 Nov 2024 • 18:18 • 2 minutes read

Swedish pick’n’mix: A vibrant display of the nation’s favourite lördagsgodis treats, now in high demand worldwide

Swedish candy lovers are facing an unexpected challenge this year as a viral TikTok trend drives global demand for their beloved sweets. What began as a source of national pride—sharing Sweden’s tradition of lördagsgodis (Saturday sweets) with the world—has now led to frustration as shelves run dry both at home and abroad.

What is Lördagsgodis?

Lördagsgodis is a cherished Swedish tradition where families indulge in a kilo or more of sugary treats every Saturday evening. Rooted in the Scandinavian concept of lagom—a balance of not too little and not too much—this once-a-week splurge has been part of Swedish culture since the 1950s, when medical authorities recommended limiting sugar consumption to combat tooth decay.

The TikTok that changed everything

The craze began when Marygrace Graves, a New York-based marketer, shared a video of her visit to BonBon, a Swedish sweet shop in Brooklyn. Her delight over Sweden’s iconic pick’n’mix candy resonated with millions of viewers, introducing Americans to the concept of “candy salad.” Soon, queues formed outside BonBon, and international demand for Swedish sweets skyrocketed.

Supply chain squeeze

This newfound global obsession collided with Sweden’s summer traditions. Candy factories, including Bubs, a leading producer of Swedish sweets, were hit hard. As Niclas Arnelin, a director at Orkla (Bubs’ parent company), explained:

“During summer, we need to let factory staff take their legally required vacations and close for maintenance. By the time we reopened, we had sold everything we’d produced.”

To cope, Bubs slimmed down its production lines to focus on just three types of candy, prioritising efficiency. Despite these efforts, shortages persist.

Candy crisis hits Sweden

In response to dwindling supplies, Swedish shops have adopted a Sweden-first policy, rationing sweets for local consumers. Some Swedes have even asked friends abroad to scout for their favourite treats.

Meanwhile, Scandinavian expats in the UK are turning to shops like ScandiKitchen in London for their lördagsgodis fix. Co-founder Jonas Aurell shared how the tradition resonates:

“When you’re homesick, getting some sweets is a big thing for us.”

Keeping the tradition alive

Despite the challenges, Swedish candy culture remains strong. From salty liquorice cats to watermelon jellies, these treats are carefully arranged at pick’n’mix displays across Scandinavia. ScandiKitchen’s assistant manager, Freja Haulrik, ensures everything is perfectly presented—even adjusting the spacing of liquorice varieties to maintain balance.

Why it matters

For Swedes, lördagsgodis is more than a sugar rush—it’s a symbol of cultural identity, balance, and joy. Whether you’re a seasoned fan or discovering it for the first time, indulging in Swedish candy is a sweet way to connect with tradition.