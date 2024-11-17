By Aurelia Munoz • Updated: 17 Nov 2024 • 8:54 • 2 minutes read

The 80th edition of La Vuelta a España in 2025 has yet to be officially announced, but it is already making waves in the cycling world.

Although not properly confirmed, reports suggest that the race will begin in Italy, with Torino hosting the first start. The event is expected to feature at least four stages on Italian soil before the peloton returns to Spanish territory.

According to local newspaper TorinoCronaca, the opening stage will start in Venaria Reale, familiar to cycling fans as a starting point in the 2021 and 2024 editions of the Giro d’Italia. This stage is expected to finish in Novara, where the flat terrain could set the stage for an exhilarating sprint finish. The last comparable sprint in La Vuelta dates back to 2007 in Vigo, where Daniele Bennati emerged victorious. Speculations also suggest that the peloton will fly from Italy to Catalonia following the Italian stages.

The Piedmont region has been heavily investing in hosting premier cycling events, including Il Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France, with local sources reporting that Piedmont will spend €7 million to secure the honour of hosting the start of La Vuelta.

Why does La Vuelta start outside Spain?

Hosting starts or finishes in other countries has become a trend for major cycling events, boosting international visibility and fostering partnerships.

La Vuelta has a history of starting or featuring stages outside Spain. In 2009, the race began in Assen, Netherlands, and in 2017, it included three stages in France. For instance, the 2024 Tour de France commenced in Florence, marking the first time in its 120-year history that the race started in Italy. Similarly, rumours indicate that the 2025 Giro d’Italia could conclude in Albania.

La Vuelta 2026 begins in Monaco

The official calendar of the International Cycling Union (UCI) lists the start date for La Vuelta 2025 as Saturday August 23. However, the specific routes – which often spark debate – remain undisclosed. Unipublic will reveal the full details on December 19 at the Palacio Municipal IFEMA in Madrid.

While the exact plans for the 2025 edition are still under wraps, one confirmed detail is that La Vuelta 2026 will start in Monaco, with the first two stages taking place entirely within the Principality.

