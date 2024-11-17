Trump’s robotic guard dogs

By Letara Draghia • Updated: 17 Nov 2024 • 21:19 • 1 minute read

Robotic dog by Boston Dynamics. Credit: Shutterstock, Urbanscape

Donald J. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida has robotic dogs patrolling outside it.

The four-legged robots are the latest addition to the US Secret Service’s security measures and are designed by Boston Dynamics. They are equipped with advanced surveillance technology to bolster security at Trump’s high-profile property.

Meet Spot, the robotic dog

Known as “Spot,” these robotic canines feature multiple specifications including cameras, sensors that generate 3D maps, thermal sensing, and the ability to detect potential threats. Fancy one for your own property, a Spot will set you back around $75,000 (€70,500). While these robots can operate autonomously along pre-programmed routes, they are usually controlled by humans with a joystick.

Anthony Guglielmi, Chief of Communications for the Secret Service, stated, “Safeguarding the President-elect is a top priority,” confirming the robots are part of the protective operations for the property. The devices are designed to complement human agents and traditional security measures.

The integration of Spot into Trump’s security measures follows two assassination attempts this year. Former Secret Service agent Ron Williams told the BBC that such upgrades are essential for large, exposed properties like Mar-a-Lago, as robotic dogs can cover more ground than humans alone.

The deployment of robotic dogs extends beyond Mar-a-Lago. Similar devices have been used by the New York Police Department (NYPD) for emergency response during disasters.

Are robotic dogs a step too far?

Critics argue that the technology represents a “dystopian overreach,” citing concerns over potential weaponization. Boston Dynamics emphasizes that Spot is unarmed, although competitors have reportedly tested models with weapon attachments.

Melissa Michelson, a political scientist, compared the robotic dogs’ role to driverless vehicles . “We still need humans behind the scenes to jump in if there’s a technology breakdown,” she said.