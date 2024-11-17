By Nina Cook • Published: 17 Nov 2024 • 12:58 • 2 minutes read

Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark crowned Miss Universe 2024 in Mexico City. Credit: miss universe/ig

In a historic moment for Denmark, 21-year-old Victoria Kjær Theilvig was crowned Miss Universe 2024 on November 16 in Mexico City, marking the nation’s first victory in the pageant’s 73-year history.

Theilvig, a professional dancer and entrepreneur, stood out among over 120 contestants from around the globe. Her journey to the crown was distinguished by her advocacy for animal protection and her work in the diamond industry. She surpassed strong contenders, including the first runner-up from Nigeria and the second runner-up from Mexico.

The event took place at the Arena CDMX, an indoor venue with a capacity of 20,000 spectators. The ceremony began with a performance by 131 mariachi musicians and singer Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas. The gala was hosted by Mario López, alongside former Miss Universe winners Olivia Culpo (2012) and Catriona Gray (2018), as well as presenter Zuri Hall.

First Miss Universe win for Denmark

Theilvig’s victory is a significant milestone for Denmark, which had not previously secured a Miss Universe title. Her win also highlights the pageant’s evolving inclusivity, as this year’s competition featured participants from countries making their debut, such as Belarus, Eritrea, and Macau.

In her acceptance speech, Theilvig expressed gratitude and emphasised her commitment to using her platform to advocate for causes close to her heart, including animal rights and mental health awareness. Her dedication to these issues, combined with her poise and charisma, strongly resonated with the judges and the audience.

The Miss Universe pageant, established in 1952, has undergone significant transformations in recent years to promote greater inclusivity. Notably, the competition has removed the maximum age limit, allowing women of all ages to participate. This year’s pageant featured Beatrice Njoya, a 40-year-old mother of three from Malta, as the oldest contestant.

Theilvig’s triumph is expected to inspire a new generation of Danish women to pursue their ambitions on international stages. Her success underscores the importance of perseverance, advocacy, and the breaking of traditional barriers in the world of pageantry.

As Miss Universe 2024, Theilvig will embark on a year-long journey, engaging in various humanitarian initiatives and serving as a global ambassador for the Miss Universe Organisation. Her reign is anticipated to bring attention to the causes she champions and to further the pageant’s mission of empowering women worldwide.

