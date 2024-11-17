Volunteers continue cleaning up

By Adam Woodward • Published: 17 Nov 2024 • 13:41 • 1 minute read

Members of Andalimpia lend a hand with the clean up operation. Credit: Andalimipa FB

Following the passing of the DANA weather system, there still remain areas in Malaga province that need reconstruction and cleaning up.

The Campanillas commuter town just on the edge of Malaga city was one of the worst hit, although many other areas throughout the Malaga province also suffered and residents need more help.

For this reason, Malaga Council has opened a helpline to attend to the residents of Campanillas affected by recent floods. The line, 951 926 260, is operating from 9am to 10pm every day of the week.

Volunteers mix exercise with clean up

But it is not only the local authorities that are offering a helping hand. There have been plenty of local groups and associations who have decided to roll up their sleeves and get the region back on its feet. One such group is Andalimpia, who make use of social networks to get people involved in a mix of healthy hiking with cleaning litter from the countryside.

The group had been responsible for cleaning up 30 tonnes of rubbish in 2024 before the rainstorms arrived. Since then, they have mostly been dedicated to cleaning up what has been dragged down the river ways with the flash floods on the river banks and beaches.

200 volunteers turned up in Álora at the weekend, the village that suffered the worst damage during the first floods at the end of October. Some of the volunteers ready to get their hands dirty had come from as far a field as Cádiz to do their bit.

In Cártama and Alhaurín de la Torre, volunteers from the University of Malaga continued on November 16 and 17, helping local residents with the clean-up of mud and junk left by the flash flooding.