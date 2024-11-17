By Johanna Gardener • Published: 17 Nov 2024 • 16:09 • 1 minute read

New walkways and improved traffic in the neighbourhood of San Ginés Credit:Ayantamiento Cartagena

New walkways can be enjoyed from now on by residents of the San Ginés neighbourhood in La Azohía.

Calle Meridiano will be equipped with accessible sidewalks thanks to work carried out by the Municipal Council of Isla Plana-La Azohía, worth 48,000 euros.

The aim of the infrastructure project was to improve accessibility in the area which has subsequently led to improved organization of traffic at the intersection with Calle Este. It will mean that there will now be a circular traffic system operating there, enhancing road and pedestrian safety in the area, which can become very busy in the summer months.

Local Council aims to create a safer space for pedestrians in San Ginés

New infrastructure of the roads and footpaths includes 320 metres of sidewalk being renovated and an area of 532m2 is now fully accessible for pedestrians. Behind the improvements, the Council aims to create a safer space for residents and visitors walking in the area as traffic in the past has been an issue.

Pathways widened with ramps for reduced mobility pedestrians

Planning has also taken into consideration pedestrians with specific needs. Interventions include ramps and uniform surfaces for those with reduced mobility. The pathways have been widened to facilitate traffic and avoid obstructions to the road, which could put safety at risk.

The works are part of a wider urban rehabilitation plan for the town and local area in collaboration with the Municipal council and the Cartagena City Council.

Find more articles for Costa Cálida