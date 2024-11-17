Warhol queens stolen in Ocean’s 11-style heist

By Adam Woodward • Published: 17 Nov 2024 • 20:52 • 1 minute read

Queens by Warhol. Credit. Paleis Het Loo.

Man arrested in the Netherlands over the theft of four Andy Warhol paintings depicting Queen Elizabeth II and three other queens.

The break-in at an art gallery in the MPV Gallery in Oisterwijk, Noord-Brabant, on Friday, November 1, shocked local residents. Police searched houses in four locations in the Netherlands and across the border in Belgium in connection with the theft and eventually tracked down a suspect in Berckel-Enschot, a village 2 km away from Oisterwijk, on Tuesday, November 5, according to Dutch police.

The suspect has been put into solitary confinement and can only talk with his lawyer out of fear that he may be part of a larger international gang of art thieves.

Warhol heist with Ocean’s-style explosives

The thieves used explosives in an authentic Ocean’s 11-style heist to break into the gallery and take four screenprinted portraits of queens, including the then Dutch queen Beatrix and the British queen Elizabeth II. Explosive materials were found in one of the houses raided by police in Hertogenbosch on Tuesday.

Two of the prints were just thrown away and abandoned in the street because, it is believed, the thieves were unable to fit them in their little getaway car. Gallery owner Mark Peet Visser said they had been ‘damaged beyond repair.’

The exhibition featured Warhol screenprint portraits of four queens, which also included Danish queen Margrethe II and Swaziland queen Ntombi Twala.