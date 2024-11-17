By Farah Mokrani • Updated: 17 Nov 2024 • 15:30 • 3 minutes read

On World Prematurity Day 2024, efforts focus on providing quality care for babies born prematurely credit :Alena Ivochkina - shutterstock

Every year, on 17th november, the world comes together to observe World Prematurity Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about premature births and the challenges faced by those born too soon. The day aims to highlight the significant risks associated with preterm births, the devastating outcomes for affected families, and the importance of providing better care and preventive strategies globally.

Why world prematurity day matters

Premature birth, defined as the birth of a baby before 37 weeks of gestation, continues to be a leading cause of newborn mortality around the world. Babies born prematurely are at higher risk of complications such as respiratory failure, infection, and congenital deformities, especially if they weigh less than 1000 grams. These risks make preterm birth the most common reason for neonatal hospitalisation.

In recent years, global statistics have painted a stark picture. In 2020, 13.4 million babies were born prematurely, and over 1 million of these infants died due to complications stemming from premature birth. Alarmingly, one in every ten babies born worldwide arrives too early.

However, it is not only the global numbers that are concerning. Economic disparity plays a huge role in the survival rates of preterm infants. In low-income countries, the survival rate for extremely premature babies—those born at 28 weeks or earlier—is just 1 in 10, compared to 9 in 10 in high-income nations. Despite the availability of better healthcare in wealthier countries, inequalities related to race, ethnicity, and poverty still result in significant disparities in the outcome of preterm births.

The theme for world prematurity day 2024: A call for better care everywhere

This year’s theme for World Prematurity Day 2024 is particularly poignant: “Over 130 lakh babies born too soon every year. Access to quality care everywhere!” This theme shines a spotlight on the urgency of improving healthcare for premature babies. Preterm birth remains the leading cause of death for children under the age of five, and also contributes significantly to long-term health issues, including disability and developmental delays. The theme calls for an immediate shift in healthcare policies to ensure equitable access to quality care for all babies, regardless of where they are born.

The push for improved healthcare systems is not only about saving lives but also about enhancing the quality of life for survivors, many of whom face lasting health complications. The reality remains that babies born prematurely often need intensive care, and sadly, too many families in low-income countries do not have access to the support they need.

Reflecting on previous themes

World Prematurity Day has always focused on specific aspects of preterm birth and the care that premature infants need. Past themes have included:

2023: “Small Actions, BIG Impact: Immediate skin-to-skin care for every baby everywhere.”

2022: Promotion of skin-to-skin contact.

2021: “Zero Separation. Act now! Keep parents and babies born too soon together.”

2020: “Together for babies born too soon – Caring for the future.”

2019: “Born Too Soon: Providing the right care, at the right time, in the right place.”

These themes have been instrumental in educating the public and policymakers about the necessity of immediate action, highlighting the role of early interventions like skin-to-skin contact and parental presence during critical moments.

A brief history of world prematurity day

The observance of World Prematurity Day began in 2008, when the European Foundation for the Care of Newborn Infants (EFCNI), alongside European parent organisations, launched the initiative. The goal was to raise awareness about the risks and hardships associated with preterm births, while also advocating for affordable treatments and the compassionate care that families affected by prematurity require. Over the years, the movement has gained global traction, drawing the attention of major organisations such as the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF, as well as numerous healthcare providers and non-profit organisations.

Preventing premature birth: What can be done?

While not all preterm births are preventable, there are steps that can be taken to reduce the risks. These include:

Regular prenatal care: Monitoring maternal and fetal health throughout the pregnancy.

Healthy lifestyle choices: Ensuring a balanced diet, adequate rest, and regular exercise.

Managing chronic conditions: Addressing health issues like diabetes and high blood pressure.

Reducing stress: Practising mental wellness techniques.

Recognising warning signs: Identifying symptoms such as early contractions or rupture of membranes, which can signal the onset of preterm labour.

By focusing on prevention and early intervention, it is possible to reduce the number of premature births and improve the chances of survival for babies who are born prematurely.