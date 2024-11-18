By Nina Cook • Updated: 18 Nov 2024 • 13:13 • 2 minutes read

The 16-year-old's resemblance to his famous father has become a talking point online and in the media. Credit: @etnow/X

Angelina Jolie made a notable appearance at the 15th Governors Awards in Los Angeles, accompanied by her 16-year-old son, Knox Jolie-Pitt.

This event marked Knox’s first red carpet appearance in three years, drawing significant media attention.

Angelina Jolie and son at the 15th Governors Awards

The mother-son duo arrived arm-in-arm, exuding elegance and confidence. Angelina donned a gold strapless gown with a darker panel at the top, complemented by a chunky silver choker necklace and large drop earrings. Her brunette hair was styled in a half-updo, and she opted for a fresh makeup look featuring dark mascara and red lip gloss. Knox mirrored his father’s style, wearing a chic black suit paired with a black bow tie and a crisp white shirt. Notably, he now stands at the same height as his mother.

The Governors Awards, an annual event hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, honours individuals who have made significant contributions to the film industry. This year’s ceremony celebrated figures such as the late Quincy Jones, Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, filmmaker Richard Curtis, and casting director Juliet Taylor. The event was attended by numerous Hollywood A-listers, including Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez.

Angelina and Brad Pitt met on the set of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” in 2003 and married in 2014. They share six children: Maddox, 22; Pax, 20; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 17; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16. The couple divorced in 2016, leading to a protracted custody battle. In March of this year, Angelina was granted full custody of their children, with Brad receiving visitation rights. In an interview with Vogue India, Angelina stated that the divorce was for the family’s “wellbeing” and emphasised her focus on their healing.

Knox and his siblings have largely remained out of the public eye, making their appearances noteworthy. Earlier this year, Knox was spotted enjoying a shopping trip in Los Angeles with his mother. His twin sister, Vivienne, has shown an interest in the arts, serving as Angelina’s assistant during the production of the Broadway adaptation of “The Outsiders.” Angelina praised Vivienne’s dedication, stating that she “isn’t focused on being the centre of attention but in being a support to other creatives.”

The recent red carpet appearance of Angelina and Knox at the Governors Awards highlights their close bond and offers a rare glimpse into their family life. As Knox continues to grow, his resemblance to his father becomes more evident, capturing public interest.

