AP-7 toll road in Costa del Sol closed off

By Adam Woodward • Published: 18 Nov 2024 • 17:30 • 1 minute read

Laso transports, specialists in oversized goods. Credit: Laso.es

Costa del Sol’s toll motorway, the AP-7, will be closed to regular traffic between midnight and 3am on Tuesday, November 19, for something big coming down the road.

Several slow-moving and specially adapted trucks will be transporting the blades of wind turbines to the area of Los Barrios, near Gibraltar. Due to the massive dimensions of ten windmill components, the AP-7 is the only viable route for the trucks to take.

Each of the blades measures 92 metres in length, and the sections of the masts are 50 metres long and 4.5 metres wide. Only one side of the motorway in the direction of Cádiz will be closed to regular road traffic. The DGT is recommending using the regular A-7 as an alternative route for late-night traffic moving towards the west. No comment has been made yet to whether there will be any disruption where the A-7 and AP-7 meet at La Cañada shopping centre.

The Costa del Sol motorway is a key route in this enormous logistics operation, carrying windmill components from Granada to the province of Cádiz via Málaga. Due to the enormous dimensions of the components, there is no other viable route for them to be carried.

‘It is necessary to keep the highway closed to traffic due to the size of the transport and its low speed since it would prevent other drivers from going to the normal speed on the highway,’ clarified Juan Marchini, the general director of Ausol, the company responsible for installing the windmills.