By Johanna Gardener • Published: 18 Nov 2024 • 16:05 • 2 minutes read

Belgium won the Brussels Beer Challenge winning over 70 awards Credit:X:@BBeerChallenge

Belgium is celebrating as winner of the Brussels Beer Challenge, the international professional competition, winning a total of 70 awards.

The country, famous for the alcoholic brewed beverage, stormed ahead of other countries beating Italy in second place and the Netherlands in third place, with just under 40 medals each.

70 experts gathered to blind-taste 1,700 beers in Ghent, Belgium

The prestigious, beer-guzzling event took place this year in Ghent, a city renowned for its history and cultural landmarks. It spanned from November 5 to 7 at Saint Peter’s Abbey, the quintessential spot in Belgium to mark its culture and rich tradition. At the Abbey, there were around 70 experts tasting the yeasty treats, blindly sampling around 1,700 beers.

Amongst the winners, there were big names from Belgium’s repertoire of class beers. These included: Rodenbach, Moinette, Duvel, Bolleke, Chimay, Grimbergen and Gouden Carolus, which all proudly returned from the event adorned with a medal. Other breweries to received awards included Surréaliste in Brussels, The Brew Society in Kortrijk and Minne in Somme-Leuze. These new breweries have certainly made a great start to their careers in the beer business.

Belgium, expert in beer-making celebrates its success

Belgium has been a long-standing leading contender in beer festivals and competitions. Beer produced there tends to be yeastier, sweeter, less bitter yet higher in alcohol than in other countries. For Belgians, beer is hot topic and you can find beers even corked like wine or champagne, as part of the first-class treatment befitting them. Belgians complement food with beer depending on the colour and potency of the beverage and the richness of the food. Not only that, but beers are served at different temperatures and in specially-chosen shaped glasses, in the same conscientious way as wine is served in France.

Belgium’s proud and refined approach to its beers and breweries enabled it to maintain a leading status in traditional categories including tripels and lambics, but there was also a gold medal awarded to Megablend, a blend of a dozen lambic beers from a dozen brewers in the Pajottenland region of Flanders.

Italy took the gold award for best beer across the competition

Melle’s Brewery Huyghe, known for the internationally-popular, Delirium, won prizes for its Averbode, St Idesbald and Guillotine beers. Brewery Van Steenberge from Ertvelde won a silver medal for gourmet beer Fourchette Grand Cru. Overall, the overall prize for best beer ironically went to an Italian beer: Ruggine, a pale ale produced by the Piedmontese brewery Diciottozerouno.

