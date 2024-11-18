Blues at Moonlight festival Benalmadena

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Adam Woodward •
Published: 18 Nov 2024 • 13:24
• 1 minute read
Jake Calypso at Blues at Moonlight 21.
Credit: Jesús Díaz Fonseca, FB
Blues at Moonlight festival is taking place in Benalmadena between Thursday, November 21 and Sunday, November 24 at the First Flatotel International.
Live the ultimate festival of Rockabilly and music of American Roots in Blues at Moonlight. Presented by El Dandy Festivals, this year’s festival promises electrifying performances by the biggest names in the industry.
The festival offers an intimate and unique atmosphere for an unforgettable weekend of music and dancing. Whether you like Rockabilly or American-rooted music, Blues at Moonlight has something for everyone.
The capacity of the festival is only 120 people and only by prior reservation. Those who have attended the festival before will know that it is exclusive high-quality event.
Bands playing this year include The Muskrats; Lady Luck Sexy & The Riverside Boys; The Best Bad Influence; The Phantom Lux; and The Bitter Lemons. As well as a full pass for the whole Rock ’n’ Roll weekend for €100, individual one-night passes are €15 for Thursday 21 (6pm til 1am); €40 for Friday 22 (6pm til 5am); €40 for Saturday (6pm til 5am); and Sunday 24 €35 (6pm til 1am). Each ticket comes with a free compilation CD from Dandy Records. Tickets are available from the bluesatmoonlight.com website.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.