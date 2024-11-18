By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 18 Nov 2024 • 10:28 • 2 minutes read

Brienz evacuated: Threat of rocks falling leads to total evacuation of Swiss town. Credit: Shutterstock, Alberto Garcia Guillen

Swiss village Brienz evacuated again as mountain rocks loomed overhead.

Residents evacuated the town as 1.2 million cubic metres of rubble hung above.

The Swiss village of Brienz has become a ghost town once more, as its 80 residents were forced to flee their homes for the second time due to the looming threat of a massive rock avalanche.

Perched precariously beneath a mountain that’s on the move, villagers had until 1 PM on Sunday to pack up and leave. With the deadline now expired, authorities sealed off the settlement entirely.

According to sources at the scene, residents left on their own accord, and there were no incidents. Pascal Porchet – Head of the Cantonal Command and Control Centre – assured that “there was good communication with the residents. As a result, everyone left at the end, as we wanted them to.”

The crisis stems from a staggering 1.2 million cubic metres of rubble perched above Brienz, inching its way down the valley and threatening to wipe the village off the map. This perilous situation, sparked by landslides, could last until spring, leaving residents in limbo.

Mayor of the Albula municipality, Daniel Albertin, shared the emotional toll of the repeated evacuations. “It’s a very special feeling because this is the second time we have to evacuate,” he said. “The mood is much more sombre this time than the first. Today we also have this difficult situation of not knowing when we will be able to return.”

Not just people, but animals, precious artworks, and historical treasures have been whisked away to safety. The 500-year-old late Gothic altar from the church of St. Calixtus has been removed for the second time, underscoring the loss the village faces.

To ensure no one remains behind, military, civil defence, police, and fire brigade teams scoured the village. “We also have video surveillance throughout the village,” Porchet added. “We can see almost every corner. If there are any major movements in the village, it triggers an alarm. We are confident and optimistic that there will be no incidents.”

Specialists have taken to the skies, using helicopters to install new prism mirrors for the laser tachymeter – a high-tech early warning system to monitor the mountain’s movements.

As Brienz stands empty, its residents wait on the edge of their seats, hoping the threat will subside. For now, they’re in limbo, their homes and heritage threatened by nature’s relentless force.

