By Aurelia Munoz • Updated: 18 Nov 2024 • 14:53 • 1 minute read

Christmas market organised by Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop. Credit: Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop.

The Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop in Sant Agustí is preparing to draw its BIG Christmas Raffle on December 20.

Some tickets were already sold at the shop’s Christmas market earlier in November to raise funds for ASPANOB (the Association of Parents of Children with Cancer in the Balearic Islands). ASPANOB is incredibly grateful to the Calanova Cancer Care Shop and to everyone who has donated new toys for the Christmas tree.

With winter approaching and the aim of ensuring everyone stays warm and comfortable this Christmas, the shop sold all its clothes and shoes for just one euro each from November 14 to 17.

Run entirely by volunteers, the Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop offers guidance in English on services and support available for cancer patients and their families in Mallorca. All proceeds are donated to other cancer charities, including ASPANOB, AECC, DIME, and CANCER SUPPORT.

For information about volunteering or making donations, contact them on (+34) 971 70 86 64.

You can support their efforts this Christmas by purchasing a raffle ticket at the shop, located at Avinguda Joan Miró, 358, Palma. The shop is open Monday to Saturday, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Prizes are still coming in!

