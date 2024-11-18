Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Juan Bautista.
Credit: Ayuntamiento de Torremolinos.
Casa de la Culture in Torremolinos is hosting an exhibition of the abstract artist Juan Bautista Galindo from November 22, 2024, to January 17, 2025.
The exhibition ‘Impressions and Colour’, by the Roquetas de Mar artist is just a sample of this prolific contemporary artist’s work in which he shows a space where colour comes to life in every corner and in every work. The vibrant world of tones and forms unfolds before the viewer, inviting them to explore unique emotions, ideas, and perspectives. Each piece is an outburst of creativity and expression that seeks to challenge perception and awaken the senses.
In Bautista’s works, colour is not only a medium but also a language. Through bold contrasts, surprising combinations, and dynamic textures, each work immerses the viewer in a different universe, where the visual connects with the emotional and the conceptual.
Juan Bautista Galindo lives in Roquetas de Mar (Almería). He studied at the La Llotja Higher School of Fine Arts in Barcelona and finished with an honourable mention. He was also a student of the painter Felix Revello del Toro.
This exhibition can be visited for free from Monday to Friday from 9am to 2pm and from 3pm to 9pm.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
