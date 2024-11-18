Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
The Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir performing in a church
Credit: Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir
The Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir is excited to announce that on Sunday November 24, at 11.45am, they will be hosting a repeat performance of their delightful concert at the Javea Christmas Fayre, located in the charming Salones Carrasco.
This event will showcase a wide variety of beautiful and beloved songs, including As Long As I Have Music, Memory, When You Believe, and the iconic Hey Jude. They warmly invite all attendees to join in and take part in the musical experience, making it a memorable occasion for everyone involved.
Additionally, they would like to extend an invitation to attend their traditional Christmas Carol Concert, which will take place on December 11 at 8.30pm in the serene Benitachell Church. This event will be free to enter, with a collection dedicated to supporting their chosen charity for 2024: Friends of the Children of EMMAUS. It promises to be a heartfelt evening filled with festive spirit and community warmth.
If the idea of joining this friendly male voice choir appeals to you, then Mike Evans will be happy to chat with you and answer any questions that you may have. He can be contacted on +34 645 081 539 and is looking forward to celebrating the joy of music and community with potential new members.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
