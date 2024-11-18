Davis Cup final ticket prices through the roof

By Adam Woodward • Published: 18 Nov 2024 • 8:32 • 1 minute read

Rafa Nadal bids farewell. Credit: Rafa Nadal Academy, Facebook.

The excitement is at fever pitch in Malaga to see what is probably the most talked about Davis Cup in the competition’s history.

The entire country and beyond are keeping their fingers crossed for finals with Nadal and Alcaraz, the perfect ending to the professional tennis career of Rafa Nadal. In fact, there is so much buzz around the Carpena Palacio de Deportes that the biggest concern of many in the organisation of the event is the resale of tickets.

Davis Cup ticket prices reaching 10s of thousands

Some tickets are being touted for up to €72 thousand for a seat at the final. Original official prices varied between €40 and €200, but once those tickets sold out, the value was said to have soared up to the tens of thousands. Resale of the tickets is, in fact, illegal; nonetheless, with the potential profits involved, it seems for some it is worth the risk. And, if Nadal actually plays in the final, the resale price of tickets will become absolutely astronomical.

That said, the Spanish team has to get past Holland first on Tuesday, November 19, at 5pm. Could this be Nadal’s last match? Or could it be at the final match on Sunday, November 24? The semi-finals are on Friday, November 22 and Saturday, November 23.