By Aurelia Munoz • Updated: 18 Nov 2024 • 12:50 • 1 minute read

12th Ibero-American Congress on Dyslexia and other Specific Learning Difficulties . Credit: Facebook/ Global Innovative Language Teachers

The Balearic Islands is one of the regions in Spain most committed to dyslexia, thanks in part to the support and proactivity of DISFAM (Organización Internacional Dislexia y Familia).

From November 22 to 24, DISFAM is organising the 12th Ibero-American Congress on Dyslexia and other SpLD (Specific Learning Difficulties) in Palma, aiming to raise awareness and understanding on the subject.

The congress will bring together professionals from Spain and Latin America in the fields of education and neuropsychology to discuss topics including the early detection of dyslexia, classroom adaptations, strategies for reading, and other difficulties such as dyscalculia.

With international reach, DISFAM Mallorca is a pioneer in defending the rights of adults and children with dyslexia. In fact, in January 2024, it signed an agreement with the Balearic Health Service to integrate the diagnosis of dyslexia into the health system, becoming the first community in Spain to offer this service. This allows families who suspect that their children may have dyslexia or other learning difficulty to request a referral from their paediatrician for a differential diagnosis.

The organisation is the helping hand for students with dyslexia, acting as a liaison between families and schools across Mallorca, regardless of the vehicular language of the school.

This congress is a valuable opportunity for educators and families to understand how people with dyslexia think, how to unlock their potential, and how best to support them in their learning.

