Dutch government narrowly avoids collapse

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 18 Nov 2024 • 11:35 • 2 minutes read

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, October 13, 2024, Protester at Pro - Palestinian protest in front of Amsterdam central train station. Credit: Shutterstock, Milos Ruzicka

Dutch government in Wilders storm as secretary quits over racism row.

Moroccan-born Nora Achahbar walks out after hearing ‘racist remarks’ in cabinet discussions on football violence.

The Dutch government has narrowly dodged collapse after finance state secretary Nora Achahbar resigned, claiming she could no longer serve under leadership where “racist remarks are the order of the day.”

Achahbar, born in Morocco and a member of the centrist New Social Contract party, quit her post following cabinet discussions about violent clashes that erupted during a football match outside the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv – an event marred by physical and verbal assaults against Israeli football fans and ‘anti-Arab’ chants.

Football fury ignites a political firestorm

Violence erupted in the Dutch capital before and after the match on November 7, with fans from both sides involved in unrest. According to a 12-page report by Amsterdam authorities, certain individuals carried out ‘hit-and-run’ attacks on Maccabi supporters and people they believed to be Jewish, while some Maccabi fans chanted anti-Arab slogans and tore down a Palestinian flag.

Five people were hospitalised, and police made at least 60 arrests as tensions flared.

Wilders fans the flames .

Geert Wilders, the hard-right leader of the Party for Freedom (PVV) and dominant figure in the current government, squarely blamed Moroccans for the violence. “We saw Muslims hunting Jews,” he claimed, adding it was fuelled by “Moroccans who want to destroy Jews.” Wilders suggested that those convicted should be deported if they hold dual nationality.

His ‘incendiary’ comments stirred dissent within the four-party coalition and drew sharp criticism from opposition legislators, who accused him of inflaming the situation.

Achahbar says ‘no more’ to ‘racist’ rhetoric .

In her resignation statement, Achahbar declared, “The polarising manners have had such an impact on me that I could, or would, no longer fulfil my role as state secretary.” She added, “Polarisation in society is dangerous because it undermines the bond between people. Because of that, we start seeing each other as opponents instead of fellow citizens.”

Her departure sent shockwaves through the government, raising fears of a potential collapse.

Government Holds Together – For Now

Prime Minister Dick Schoof moved swiftly to steady the ship, insisting that the coalition remains intact. “Among the four coalition parties, we saw that we wanted to continue,” he said, denying any racism in cabinet discussions.

While politicians across the spectrum condemned antisemitism and called for harsh punishments for the perpetrators, the government faces increasing scrutiny over its handling of racial tensions.

Opposition weighs in

Frans Timmermans, leader of the Green-Left-Socialist opposition, praised Achahbar’s stand even before her resignation was announced. He and others have called for a more inclusive approach to governance, warning that ‘divisive rhetoric’ could tear Dutch society apart.

Wilders under fire

As Geert Wilders left the Catshuis residence of Prime Minister Schoof in The Hague on November 16, 2024, he remained unrepentant amidst the controversy. Critics say his hardline stance is fanning the flames of discord and could destabilise the government he leads.

Nation at a Crossroads

The Netherlands finds itself grappling with issues of racism and national identity as the fallout from a football match spirals into a political crisis. With the government teetering and public sentiment divided, all eyes are on the nation’s leaders to bridge the gap and steer the country back towards unity.

