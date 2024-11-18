By Farah Mokrani • Published: 18 Nov 2024 • 21:04 • 2 minutes read

Ed Sheeran attends The BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London, UK.

Ed Sheeran has expressed disappointment over not being asked for his permission before his vocals were included in the latest 40th-anniversary version of Do They Know It’s Christmas?. The singer, who featured on Band Aid 30, made it clear that had he been consulted, he would have politely declined to participate in the charity track.

A shift in perspective

In a post on Instagram, Ed Sheeran, 33, explained his reasons for not wanting to be involved this time: “My approval wasn’t sought on this new Band Aid 40 release and had I had the choice I would have respectfully declined the use of my vocals.” Reflecting on his earlier involvement, Sheeran shared how his views on the song and its narrative had shifted over the years, influenced by perspectives like those of Fuse ODG, the Ghanaian-English artist.

“A decade on, my understanding of the narrative associated with this has changed,” Sheeran continued. “This is just my personal stance, and I’m hoping it’s a forward-looking one.”

Band Aid’s latest track: A blend of voices from the past

The new anniversary version of Do They Know It’s Christmas? includes vocals from artists across the three previous Band Aid releases—1984, 2004, and 2014. Some of the big names on the track include Harry Styles, U2’s Bono, and George Michael, among others. Despite his past involvement, Sheeran’s voice is notably absent from the updated version.

Fuse ODG Speaks Out Against the Charity’s Impact

Sheeran’s comments draw attention to Fuse ODG’s criticism of the Band Aid legacy, particularly in how it portrays Africa. Fuse ODG, who refused to join Band Aid 30, has been outspoken about his concerns that charity campaigns, while well-meaning, often promote negative stereotypes of the continent. He argues that these initiatives, by showcasing “dehumanising imagery”, create a pity-driven narrative rather than fostering the partnership that is needed for true progress.

The artist believes that Africa’s development should be led by African voices, and that it’s essential for the continent to define its own future. He further emphasized that the funds flowing back to Africa now come largely from the African diaspora, not from charity campaigns.

Band Aid’s commitment to charity

The 40th-anniversary version of Do They Know It’s Christmas? is supported by a star-studded house band, including Sir Paul McCartney, Sting, and Phil Collins. Proceeds from the sale of the track will benefit the Band Aid Trust, with donations supporting various global charity initiatives. Sales of the song will see a minimum donation of £5 for vinyl, £1.50 for CDs, and 50p for digital downloads.

Revisiting Band Aid’s legacy

The Band Aid charity single, which originally aimed to provide famine relief to Ethiopia, has long been a symbol of international generosity. However, in recent years, its portrayal of Africa has been questioned, with critics urging for a more nuanced approach that empowers Africans rather than perpetuating stereotypical images of helplessness.

While Sheeran continues to support African artists—such as collaborations with Nigerian musicians Burna Boy and Fireboy DML—he believes that charitable efforts must evolve to reflect a more respectful and empowering narrative.