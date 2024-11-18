By Nina Cook • Updated: 18 Nov 2024 • 22:59 • 1 minute read

Mojácar’s thriving tourism fuels its entrepreneurial spirit. Credit: Servigroup

Mojácar has emerged as a beacon of entrepreneurship in Almería, with nearly 37.4% of its workforce classified as autonómos (self-employed).

Out of 2,111 active workers in the municipality, 791 are self-employed, showcasing a thriving culture of local business innovation.

Mojácar leads in entrepreneurship

The town’s booming tourism industry, especially during the busy summer season, has played a crucial role in fostering entrepreneurship. From boutique hotels to family-owned restaurants, Mojácar’s picturesque streets are alive with independent business ventures. Many residents see self-employment as a path to both financial independence and more personal and creative freedom.

This trend is mirrored across Almería, where self-employment has grown significantly. The province now boasts over 60,000 autónomos, representing 20.2% of its active workforce. Níjar, with its strong agricultural base and growing tourism sector, and El Ejido, driven by its greenhouse agriculture, also show high percentages of self-employment, at 23.8% and 24.6%, respectively.

Even smaller towns like Albanchez, with a population of just 198 workers, have embraced entrepreneurship, with 29.8% of its workforce classified as self-employed.

Mojácar’s entrepreneurial spirit underscores a broader trend in Almería, where residents continue to create their own opportunities despite economic challenges. Tourism and agriculture remain key sectors driving this growth, positioning the province as a model of resilience and adaptability in Andalucía.

