By Nina Cook •
Updated: 18 Nov 2024 • 22:59 • 1 minute read
Mojácar’s thriving tourism fuels its entrepreneurial spirit. Credit: Servigroup
Mojácar has emerged as a beacon of entrepreneurship in Almería, with nearly 37.4% of its workforce classified as autonómos (self-employed).
Out of 2,111 active workers in the municipality, 791 are self-employed, showcasing a thriving culture of local business innovation.
The town’s booming tourism industry, especially during the busy summer season, has played a crucial role in fostering entrepreneurship. From boutique hotels to family-owned restaurants, Mojácar’s picturesque streets are alive with independent business ventures. Many residents see self-employment as a path to both financial independence and more personal and creative freedom.
This trend is mirrored across Almería, where self-employment has grown significantly. The province now boasts over 60,000 autónomos, representing 20.2% of its active workforce. Níjar, with its strong agricultural base and growing tourism sector, and El Ejido, driven by its greenhouse agriculture, also show high percentages of self-employment, at 23.8% and 24.6%, respectively.
Even smaller towns like Albanchez, with a population of just 198 workers, have embraced entrepreneurship, with 29.8% of its workforce classified as self-employed.
Mojácar’s entrepreneurial spirit underscores a broader trend in Almería, where residents continue to create their own opportunities despite economic challenges. Tourism and agriculture remain key sectors driving this growth, positioning the province as a model of resilience and adaptability in Andalucía.
Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit
