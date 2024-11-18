By Nina Cook • Published: 18 Nov 2024 • 18:15 • 2 minutes read

Key safes like these on historic buildings in Florence are marked with red protest tapes by residents opposing the surge of short-term rentals. Credit: Guesty

In the heart of Florence, a quiet revolution is unfolding as residents push back against the proliferation of short-term rentals facilitated by platforms like Airbnb.

The once-residential Via D’Ardiglione now stands as a testament to this transformation, with traditional homes giving way to tourist accommodations. The telltale signs are evident: digital keypads and combination key safes affixed to historic facades, enabling seamless self-check-ins for visitors.

Advocacy group and vigilante residents protest by taping over key safes

Leading the charge against this trend is Massimo Torelli, an IT engineer and head of the advocacy group “Save Florence.” Torelli and his team have adopted a symbolic form of protest, placing red adhesive tapes emblazoned with “Let’s save Florence to live in it” over these keypads and key safes. “If they look like plasters, that’s deliberate: we are trying to cure Florence,” Torelli explained.

The statistics underscore the residents’ concerns. The number of properties listed on Airbnb in Florence’s city centre has surged from 1,500 in 2018 to nearly 9,000 today, accounting for approximately one-third of all properties in the area. This influx has coincided with a 23% rise in tourism last year, with projections indicating 15 million visitors this year.

Florence’s new mayor announces plans to ban key safes from next year

In response to the mounting pressure, Florence’s new mayor, Sara Funaro, has announced plans to ban key safes starting next year. The objective is to compel property owners to personally welcome guests, thereby reducing the dominance of companies managing multiple short-term rentals. “People are being expelled from the city. Because of short-term rentals, students and even people on medium wages cannot find anywhere to live in Florence,” Funaro stated. She also highlighted the aesthetic degradation, noting the incongruity of modern keypads affixed to historic buildings.

This local movement is part of a broader European trend where cities are grappling with the challenges posed by overtourism and the rise of short-term rentals. In Milan, activists have affixed protest stickers to key safes, bearing messages like “Less short lets, more houses for all,” criticising Airbnb for inflating rents and displacing residents. Similarly, Florence has implemented a 10-point plan to combat overtourism, which includes banning key boxes and restricting the use of loudspeakers by tour guides in the historic centre.

While these measures aim to preserve the cultural and social fabric of cities like Florence, they also spark debates about property rights, tourism’s economic benefits, and the evolving dynamics of urban living.

