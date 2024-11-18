Get your kicks on Route 66… in Almería!

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
A taste of the American highway in the Tabernas Desert. Credit: Euromotorhome
A slice of Americana awaits in Almería at the unique Route 66 Camper Park, a themed campsite that transports visitors to the legendary American highway experience.
Located in Tabernas, known as “Mini Hollywood” for being the location of many spaghetti westerns, this destination combines desert landscapes with classic U.S. road trip vibes, offering an adventurous getaway in the heart of the province.
The park is designed to immerse guests in a nostalgic American atmosphere, complete with vintage-inspired caravans, classic cars, and themed decor. Visitors can enjoy facilities like a diner serving classic American food and an outdoor pool, providing a refreshing break in the warm Tabernas sun.
Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the Route 66 Camper Park offers a range of activities for families, couples, and groups. Guests can explore nearby attractions such as the Tabernas Desert, the iconic film site that has been preserved as an old Western town, or take advantage of the park’s on-site entertainment, including live music and themed nights.
This unique campsite combines the fun of a classic U.S. road trip with the natural beauty of Almería, providing a distinctive experience that has already garnered attention from locals and tourists. With its blend of relaxation, adventure, and nostalgia, the Route 66 Camper Park is a must for travellers seeking something out of the ordinary.
Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit
