By Anna Ellis • Updated: 18 Nov 2024 • 16:28 • 1 minute read

Image: Great Taste Awards / Facebook.

This year, the World Cheese Awards took place in Viseu, Portugal, where 4,786 cheeses from 47 countries were showcased.

A panel of 240 judges evaluated the entries, but the UK was unable to participate due to post-Brexit customs issues.

One cheese, Queijo de Ovelha Amanteigado, a soft, buttery sheep’s milk cheese from Portugal, stood out and was named the best in the world. Made by Quinto do Pomar in the Serra da Gardunha region, it surpassed two Swiss cheeses, Tea Fondada and Alpenhorn Mifroma, which claimed second and third places, as well as Spanish and American entries, La Cava Barus García-Baquero and Bayley Hazen Blue, which rounded out the top five.

Record Number of Entries across the Globe

The event, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, marked a record number of entries, with 4,786 cheeses coming from across the globe.

However, British cheesemakers faced difficulties as their cheeses were delayed by customs checks, a direct result of Brexit. As many as 252 cheeses from 67 UK producers were potentially affected by these delays, preventing them from entering the competition. John Farrand, the director of the Guild, pointed out that such issues wouldn’t have happened before Brexit, expressing frustration at the lack of clarity surrounding the problem.

Devastating for British Cheesemakers

Judge James Grant from the Real Cheese Project also criticised the situation, describing it as “devastating” for British cheesemakers, many of whom are working hard to revive artisanal cheese production in the country.

The UK has not won a top award since 2017, and this year no British cheeses placed in the top 14.

The judges assessed the 4,786 cheeses based on four main categories: appearance, texture, aroma, and taste.

The winners of the 2024 World Cheese Awards came from various countries, including Portugal, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, the USA, Norway, and Brazil.