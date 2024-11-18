By Johanna Gardener • Published: 18 Nov 2024 • 16:57 • 2 minutes read

Hijacking incidents on the rise in Dublin city Credit:jksz photography

The Irish Gardai or Police Force are becoming increasingly concerned by a rise in hijacking incidents, which are becoming prevalent in Dublin’s north inner city.

According to reports, there has been an exponential rise in attacks with gangs using knives and other weapons to target motorcyclists, e-scooter and e-bike users, whilst they innocently wait at traffic lights.

Police Officers have been trying desperately to track down the suspects, who are apparently travelling around the capital city on motorbikes or mopeds. They tend to pursue their targets before finally launching into an attack. Sources have also confirmed that the perpetrators tend to post footage of their attacks on social media. The attention and notoriety may be causing their behaviour to be “becoming increasingly violent and emboldened.”

A source, relating to the recent rise in incidents in Dublin said: “Apart from the obvious loss of property in these incidents, there is serious concern that a victim is going to be seriously injured.” It added: “A co-ordinated policing plan is needed to tackle this issue – at this stage, it is not known what happens with the stolen vehicles once the criminals take possession of them.”

Female motorcyclist was attacked by two men and threatened in Dublin

In an incident last month on Dorset Street, a female motorcyclist was attacked by two men on a moped, who leapt off the vehicle to rob and threaten her before speeding off on her bike. Irish Gardai are convinced that the criminals on the moped had been on the tail of the woman for some time since she left her workplace.

140 hijacking incidents in Dublin City so far this year

The Irish Independent has released figures revealing that there have been over 140 hijacking incidents so far this year. This is an increase on last year’s figures at 128 incidents with 123 occurring in 2022. The rise in attacks is particularly worrying, especially amid a heated climate in Europe regarding violence and terrorist risks.

Another case involved a man in Clondalkin who was fell victim to an attack last Tuesday morning, when two men attempted to steal his car, armed with a slash hook.

Since the start of last month, 20 incidents have taken place across Dublin, yet up to now, no arrests have been made, meaning that the perpetrators continue to be actively on the loose. Last week, two criminals forced the owner of a van to vacate his vehicle, firing gunshots to alarm the driver before taking off in the vehicle. Fortunately, nobody was injured.

Attacks can be violent leaving victims with serious injuries

Hijacking of e-scooters and e-bikes is also rife in the capital. Last month, there were two recorded attacks of e-scooter hijacking and a further attempt in the space of two days. Violence was used in both cases, leaving one man with an eye injury and the other terrified, after threats were made about throwing him into the Grand Canal. Criminals have been known to be armed with acid, knives and guns and they can work in groups as was the case during an incident in Coolock last month, where up to 12 men struck a man with an implement before stealing his e-scooter.

Police hope to increase vigilance in the area and encourage any affected citizens to come forward with information.

