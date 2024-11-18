By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 18 Nov 2024 • 13:49 • 2 minutes read

Make your number invisible and silence spam calls in Spain with the Euro Weekly News step-by-step system.

If you’re sick to the back teeth of your phone ringing with pesky spam calls, it’s time to give those nuisance callers the boot. Unsolicited commercial calls without prior consent have been outlawed under the new General Telecommunications Law since June 2023. But some sly callers still manage to worm their way through.

To make matters worse, robo-callers and cybercriminals are also dialling up their dodgy dealings, using aggressive marketing tactics to swindle you out of personal data or even hard-earned cash. Even with tools like the Robinson List trying to nip it in the bud, unwanted calls can still be a real pain in the neck.

But there’s a nifty system you can use to make your number less vulnerable to unwanted callers. By signing up to the Spanish Telephone Preference Service (Lista Robinson), and tweaking some simple settings on your mobile, you can make your number pretty much invisible, throwing a spanner in the works for telemarketers and fraudsters alike. Of course, it’s not bulletproof, but it makes it harder for them to ring. Think of it as putting on an invisibility cloak for your phone.

Here’s how to pull the plug on spam calls:

Register with the Robinson List (Lista Robinson):

What It Is: A free telephone preference service in Spain that allows you to opt out of unsolicited marketing calls. Visit the official website www.listarobinson.es and follow the registration steps.

App-solutely brilliant call-blocking apps.

One of the smartest ways to fend off spam calls is by installing call-blocking apps that nip unwanted numbers in the bud.

For iPhone users: Truecaller and Hiya are top choices that identify and block spam calls at lightning speed, ensuring you’re not left hanging on hold with scammers. You only need one of these, so take your pick.

For Android users: Truecaller, Hiya, and Mr. Number are all stellar options available on the Google Play Store. Again, you only need one of these. They all offer strong spam identification and blocking features, helping you keep those unwanted ringers at bay. Whether you’re dodging telemarketers or cunning fraudsters, these apps have got your back. Based on reviews and our very own usability tests, the two best options are Truecaller and Hiya, with Mr Number in third place.

Activate built-in spam protection on your phone: Silence is golden.

While the abovementioned apps do provide an extra layer of protection, your smartphone might already have the perfect tools to hush those harassing callers without needing extra apps.

On iPhone: Navigate to Settings > Phone > Silence Unknown Callers. This nifty feature sends calls from unknown numbers straight to voicemail, so you can avoid the disturbance and check messages at your leisure.

On Android: Many Android devices come with built-in spam protection. Open your Phone app, dive into Settings, and look for the spam protection option. Toggle it on, and watch as spam callers get the boot automatically.

So, don’t let spam callers drive you round the bend. Take control of your phone line in Spain and give those unwelcome ringers the silent treatment. Silence is golden, and now it’s just a tap away.

