By Farah Mokrani • Published: 18 Nov 2024 • 23:17 • 1 minute read

Move over, boyfriends—Kim Kardashian has a futuristic friend, and it’s not your average celebrity sidekick. The reality star and entrepreneur has welcomed a Tesla Optimus robot into her life, showing off her new high-tech companion in a series of playful social media posts.

‘Meet My New Friend’

Kim took to X (formerly Twitter) to introduce her fans to the cutting-edge creation by Tesla’s Elon Musk, calling her Optimus robot a “personal assistant.” Elon unveiled this humanoid marvel during Tesla’s “We, Robot” event last month, and Kim wasted no time getting hands-on with her new gadget.

In a video shared online, the mother of four appeared thrilled as she explored the bot’s capabilities. The clip began with a warm exchange as Kim waved to the robot, which responded in kind. The highlight? A synchronized heart-shaped hand gesture—a move that left the SKIMS founder visibly impressed.

Dancing, Running, and… Raising the Roof?

Kim’s inquisitive side took over as she tested the robot’s abilities. She fired off basic questions and encouraged it to perform a variety of actions, including a running motion, hula dancing, and the quintessential “raise the roof” move. Clearly, Optimus isn’t just brains—it’s got personality too.

On her Instagram Stories, Kim continued to document her interactions with Optimus, showing fans even more quirky antics from her robotic pal.

Not the First Celebrity Encounter

While Kim might be the latest celebrity to join the Tesla robot hype, she isn’t the first. Rapper 2 Chainz had his own memorable encounter with Optimus during the October “We, Robot” presentation. However, it was later revealed that the robot’s actions at the event were controlled remotely by a Tesla employee. This leaves fans wondering—how much of Optimus’s charm is truly autonomous?

Price Tag and Perks

Tesla’s Optimus robots are expected to retail between £16,000 and £24,000, but it’s unclear if Kim purchased hers outright or received it as a VIP gift from Elon Musk himself. Regardless of how it arrived in her home, the robot seems to have secured a special place in her life.