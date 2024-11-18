By Donna Williams • Published: 18 Nov 2024 • 8:20 • 1 minute read

J David Simons - Author of The Interview Credit: David Simons

Avid readers of the Euro Weekly News may have seen the profile of the highly accomplished Scottish author David Simons, who has made Javea his home.

Well, the time has come for him to unveil his brand new novel, The Interview. This much-anticipated book launch will be hosted by the Xabia Book Circle, of which David is an enthusiastic member.

The event will take place at the Javea Players Studio Theatre, conveniently located near Mercadona by the Old Town, on Wednesday November 27. Parking is available in the streets in and around Mercadona and at the underground car park at El Clot.

Book launch The Interview to include a chat with broadcaster Alison Craig

Attendees can expect an engaging evening in which David will share readings from his new book and participate in an insightful conversation with renowned writer and broadcaster Alison Craig. Eager to connect with fellow book lovers, David will also be on hand to participate in a Q&A session.

Of course, there will be an opportunity to purchase a signed copy of the book at the discounted price of €10. For those who cannot make the event, an electronic version of The Interview will also be available to purchase from Amazon and other online outlets.

Doors will open at 7.00pm and the event itself commences at 7.30pm, providing ample time for a little mingling and social interaction beforehand. The cost is just €1 for members (€2 for non-members) and a cash bar will be available.

