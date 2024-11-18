‘Light & Live Music’ Diego Valdivia, San Roque

By Adam Woodward • Published: 18 Nov 2024 • 23:32 • 1 minute read

'Light & Live Music' Diego Valdivia. Credit: Light & Live Music Experience.

‘Light & Live Music Experience, Diego Valdivia’, the concert takes place on Friday, November 22, with the Algeciras pianist as centre stage at the Juan Luis Galiardo Theatre. The show is part of the 9th year of the San Roque Suena Festival.

By combining live music and the candlelight ambiance, spectators can really be part of the intimacy of the show. Taking place on Friday, November 22, at 10pm, at the Juan Luis Galiardo Theatre, the concert has a ‘novel’ concept that combines live music with an atmosphere in the light of 500 candles, bringing an intimate touch to the artist’s interpretation at the piano.

A novel concept in terms of organisation and also the show that Diego Valdivia has prepared, which will include unpublished songs and tributes to his reference composers, such as Paco de Lucía and Alejandro Sanz.

Tickets for the ‘Light & Live Music Experience. Diego Valdivia‘ are available through the website entradasatualcance.com from €15. Part of the proceeds will go to the Association Pequeños Héroes sin Capa, (or Little Heroes without Capes), a non-profit charity to help children with cancer and rare diseases in the area of Gibraltar and the province of Cádiz.