Masked raiders attempted to steal farm machinery from Shaw Farm within the Windsor Castle estate Credit: CC: Peter Trimming

An attempted raid at Windsor Castle has shaken the UK this morning as masked men smashed through security gates in an attempt to raid the estate.

All this as Princess Kate, Prince William and their children were sleeping.

According to reports by the Sun newspaper, a stolen van was used to demolish the security gate before the men with covered faces climbed over a six-foot fence to steal farm vehicles. The Prince and Princess of Wales were in residence at Adelaide Cottage within the grounds of Windsor Home Park and five minutes away from Windsor Castle when the incident occurred along with their three children George, 11, Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Louis. The family regularly use the gate which was bulldozed by the stolen truck. King Charles and Queen Camilla were not at Windsor Castle at the time.

Masked men “must have been watching Windsor Castle for a while.”

A source told The Sun newspaper that the two masked men attempting the raid “must have been watching Windsor Castle for a while.” They apparently drove off in a pick up truck and a quad bike, which had been stored in one of the barns of the working farm. The source added: “They would have to have known the vehicles were stored there before they broke in and known when was the best time to get and escape without being caught.”

Police with guns continue to patrol Shaw Farm area of Windsor Castle

There was news of the break-in when armed police were removed from the premises of Windsor Castle where they had been guarding the two main public entrances. Police carrying guns are reported to be still patrolling the zone. The masked men had attempted to steal farm material from Shaw Farm located within the grounds. According to the same source, Windsor Castle was fully protected with alarms but there were no signs of anything untoward until the raiders crashed through the security barrier at the Shaw Farm gate exit. According to reports: “The barrier has needed to be replaced as it was so badly damaged.” They added: “It was a Sunday night on a school week so the young princes and princess would have been tucked in bed at Adelaide Cottage, just around the corner but still in the grounds.”

Prince and Princess of Wales, who were asleep, have issued no comment

There has so far been no comments from the Prince of Princess of Wales. However, a spokesman for Thames Valley Police has said: “At around 11.45pm on Sunday October 13, we received a report of burglary at a property on Crown Estate land near to the A308 in Windsor.” He added: “Offenders entered a farm building and made off with a black Isuzu pick-up and a red quad bike. They then made off towards the Old Windsor/Datchet area. No arrests have been made at this stage and an investigation is ongoing.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been informed but were both far from the premises at the time – the King being in Scotland and Queen Camilla in India.

