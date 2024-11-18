By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Nov 2024 • 9:02 • 2 minutes read

Image: Studio 32.

Andy Kirkwood, among his many talents, is perhaps the most lovable Father Christmas Studio 32 could hope to meet.

He is also a featured star in Studio 32‘s Christmas on Broadway, showcasing his impressive range in both singing and acting.

Andy’s commitment to his characters shines through in every detail, from his costumes to his mannerisms. As the comedic sailor in South Pacific, he transformed into a grass-skirted hula dancer, bringing endless laughs. For his role as Father Christmas, he has been growing a beard for three months which is so long now it nearly trails behind him!

Christmas Crackers

Under the guidance of Studio 32’s vocal coach, Nicole, Andy’s voice has reached a level on par with West End stars. With each joke he delivers in this year’s production – some of which are true Christmas crackers – he brings the audience on a joyous holiday journey.

Joining Andy on stage are two exceptional dancers, both bringing remarkable experience and style to their roles. Laura has a lifelong dedication to dance, supported by formal training at the university level. Her skill is nothing short of outstanding.

Jean, likely Studio 32’s most seasoned dancer, brings an elegance shaped by decades of experience in an era when dance reigned supreme. Jean has shared stages with stars of that time, and both she and Laura blend seamlessly with the Studio 32 ensemble, adding a touch of sophistication to our talented cast.

High Standard

Their performances are marked by an effortless grace and a confidence that draws the eye, setting a high standard on stage.

Laura, with her extensive background in major shows, has consistently shown her dedication and professionalism. Jean, meanwhile, brings a timeless style and a great sense of humour that lightens the atmosphere during our intense rehearsals. Together, they contribute not only exceptional skill but also a warm camaraderie that fills the rehearsal space with laughter and joy.

Selling Fast

Studio 32 is thrilled to announce that Friday, November 29, has sold out, but tickets are still available for November 26, 27, and 28, though they’re selling fast. Don’t miss out, as additional nights cannot be added.

Join the fun at Studio 32’s Broadway Christmas Cabaret, the highlight winter show on the Costa Blanca. For tickets and details, visit studiothirtytwo.org.