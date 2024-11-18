Mijas anti-flood measures

By Adam Woodward • Published: 18 Nov 2024 • 6:53 • 1 minute read

Site of new flood tank. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Mijas.

Mijas is planning on managing flood waters the smart way by constricting a massive storm tank capable of collecting 3.2 million litres of rainwater and drain overflow.

Autumn is always a time of eyebrow-raising contrasts on the Spanish Costas when the population goes from worrying about not having enough water in the reservoirs to worrying about too much falling in the typical autumn storms.

One of the key concerns with the autumn storms is how the drains and sewage system become suddenly overloaded with water, forcing manhole covers off in the road and spilling foul-smelling contents onto the streets.

In the case of Mijas Council, the solution comes in the form of a 3.2 million-litre rectangular tank filled with water that flows off the Sierra de Mijas mountains through drains and storm channels, filtered along the way by a series of grills that will keep larger matter from the final pool.

Construction on the tank had begun under the previous council administration but had been left abandoned due to issues of management.

The hope is that the storm tank will ensure that the lower La Lagunas area of the municipality will not flood with overflowing drain waters when the next heavy autumn rains come in September 2025. They should have been ready long ago, as the project was initiated by the previous administration 5 years ago.