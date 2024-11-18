By Catherine McGeer • Published: 18 Nov 2024 • 7:07 • 1 minute read

Celebrate Inclusive Sports Image: Ian Miller

LA MANGA ADVENTURE GOLF is thrilled to remind everyone about the upcoming Ashton Bovington Championships on Sunday, November 24! Following the success of last year’s groundbreaking event—the first-ever Mini-Golf Tournament in Europe dedicated to the mobility-impaired community—this year promises to be just as exciting.

What Is the Ashton Bovington Championship?

Inspired by the remarkable Ashton, a 14-year-old boy whose passion for Mini-Golf has driven Ian Miller the owner of La Manga Adventure Golf to create an inclusive space for all, the tournament emphasises that everyone should have the chance to enjoy the game, regardless of their abilities or challenges. ‘Our main reason for staging this first-of-its-kind Tournament is to demonstrate and promote that Mini-Golf is a truly ALL-INCLUSIVE activity for everyone, completely regardless of their disability, their mobility impairment, or intellectual impairment. Mini-Golf, which only involves putting, allows everyone to play and enjoy this exciting activity, where the ability to Putt and take part, supersedes any disability,’ Ian told us.

A Tournament Inspired by Inclusivity

Last November’s tournament featured fierce competition, that finished with a thrilling Grand Final for the Ashton Bovington Championship Trophy. It was a lovely celebration of inclusivity in sports, bringing together players, families, and supporters.

How You Can Support the Event

Although registration has now closed, everyone is encouraged to come out and cheer on the competitors! Let’s celebrate this incredible event that promotes Mini-Golf as an accessible sport and highlights the importance of inclusivity. Your support can make a significant difference! Join us in spreading the word about this fantastic event!

