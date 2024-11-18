By Nina Cook • Published: 18 Nov 2024 • 13:45 • 1 minute read

Community members preparing aid shipments for Valencia. Credit: @aitor.gomez.musico/ig

Spearheaded by Mojácar musician Aitor Gomez, along with Gines Artero, Jonas Langa, Javier Barranco, and the team from Chiringuito Maya Puerto Rey, locals have united to dispatch two trucks filled with essential supplies to DANA victims.

The collective effort has amassed over 2,000 litres of water, alongside tools, baby products, pet supplies, clothing, and non-perishable food items. Donations have poured in through Bizum and designated collection points promoted via social media. Gomez expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support, stating, “We continue to work as a team, without even knowing each other.”

The initiative began with a social media appeal from Gomez, urging residents of Mojácar, Garrucha, Vera, Antas, and surrounding areas to contribute. The swift response led to the filling of a truck provided by the company Garciden, with a second truck soon secured. The community’s generosity extended beyond local borders, with contributions arriving from across Spain.

Gomez emphasised the importance of equipping affected regions with necessary tools to restore access routes, noting, “There’s no point in sending clothes and water to Valencia if the roads to the affected areas aren’t accessible.” The ongoing influx of donations and volunteer support underscores the community’s commitment to aiding those impacted by the disaster.

This grassroots movement highlights the profound impact of collective action and empathy in times of crisis, demonstrating that united efforts can significantly alleviate the hardships faced by those in need.

