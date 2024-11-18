By John Smith • Published: 18 Nov 2024 • 11:53 • 1 minute read

Jeremy Sochan and Katarzyna Niewiadoma in one of the promotional pieces Credit: POT

The Polish Tourism Organisation (POT) has recruited four Polish sports stars to appear in a series of adverts and YouTube videos in both Polish and English to promote Poland as an idea holiday destination.

Sports star promotion for Polish Tourism Organisation hit by racist comment

The four involved are NBA (US Basketball) star Jeremy Sochan, cyclist and winner of the Ladies Tour de France, Katarzyna Niewiadoma, sprinter Natalia Kaczmarek, an Olympic gold medalist, and javelin specialist Maria Andrejczyk, who won silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

All well and good and each star’s promotion is under the slogan heading “Poland. More than you expected”, which was adopted by POT in 2021 as a means of giving a twist to traditional holiday break ideas.

There has been some negative backlash on Polish social media about the choice of Sochan who was born to a Polish mother and an American father in the USA.

Both of his parents were college basketball players and his grandmother and great-grandfather on his mother’s side were both involved in sports in Poland.

Jeremy Sochan can trace Polish sports heritage back several generations

While Sochan has never lived in Poland, he speaks Polish and chose to represent Poland at international level so he has a great heritage to justify his inclusion in the POT promotion.

It appears that not everyone agrees as Tomasz Sommer, the editor of the Najwyższy Czas! weekly, asked his 66,000 followers on X why a ‘murzyn’ (an offensive word for negro) was being paired with a white woman in the promotion when the majority of those living in Poland are white.

Generally speaking, if people have a position, then they are in favour of an American based sports star promoting Poland and the tweet from Sommer, has received quite a bit of negative comment.

Jeremy Sochan turns tables on the writer who questioned his validity to promote Poland

Clearly not bothered by the attack, Sochan then shared Sommer’s comments on X exclaiming in Polish: “Yes, my friend. You never know, maybe we’re distant cousins.” He then added in English: “Guys go to Poland, it’s beautiful.”

One bright young man turned the tables on Tomasz Sommer.