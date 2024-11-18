By Johanna Gardener • Published: 18 Nov 2024 • 15:15 • 2 minutes read

Olive oil prices set to drop significantly across Spain and the EU Credit:Shutterstock:Dusan Petkovic

Spain’s olive oil crisis and price hike seems to be coming to an end much to the delight of Spanish households and the rest of Europe.

According to Spain’s Deoleo, prices will be plummeting back down to half of their all-time high price in the coming months.

The world’s largest olive oil producer, Deoleo now plans to cut prices following a period of sky high costs for this household staple. Prices had been hiked up due to a mixed of climate change-related drought, which had affected harvests, as well as being affected by high interest rates and inflation.

Olive oil prices had risen by 50 per cent in the EU and 150 per cent in UK

Not only had this affected Spain, but also Europe. In the EU, prices were up by 50 per cent in January and in the UK, there had been a rise in prices of 150 per cent when compared with 2021. Spain produces half of the world’s olive oil meaning that price hikes and reductions always come down to its climate conditions and subsequent harvest. The country has suffered consecutive years of drought, which has caused limited olive harvests and obliged major companies including Deoleo which owns Bertolli and Carbonell to increase prices.

Deoleo is expecting a much more promising olive harvest for 2024/2025

However, now Deoleo is saying that it expects a much more promising harvest for the 2024-2025 season. Miguel Ángel Guzmán, chief sales officer at Deoleo said: “The outlook is positive for the coming months, as the market is expected to begin to stabilize and normality is expected to be gradually restored as the new harvest progresses and supply increases.” He added that there were still problems for certain high quality olive oil like Extra Virgin. Now, prices are expected to fall at least for generic olive oils to half the price of record levels. Guzmán commented: “The relaxation of prices at origin is expected to begin between November, December and January, provided that weather and harvest conditions remain stable in the coming weeks.”

Other countries in the Mediterranean present a not-so-glowing picture. Greece is currently facing long-term drought putting the chances of a successful harvest at risk. Turkey on the other hand, the second-biggest oil producer in the world, is expecting a bumper harvest yielding 475,000 tonnes of olive oil.

