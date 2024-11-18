By Letara Draghia • Updated: 18 Nov 2024 • 23:41 • 2 minutes read

Winter is coming soon. Credit: Pixabay, NickyPe

Some parts of the UK and Europe are set to experience a series of severe winter weather events this week.

Heavy snow, icy conditions, and strong winds will potentially cause travel and safety disruptions. An Arctic blast will be impacting large swathes of Europe, here’s what locals, expats and travellers need to know.

UK weather: Snow and ice warnings

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. These warnings are in place until Tuesday morning, with up to 10cm (4 inches) of snow expected on higher ground and 1-3cm at lower levels in northern Scotland. Temperatures could drop to -7°C in parts of the north, with London reaching lows of -2°C by the weekend.

In Scotland, areas such as Shetland and Aberdeenshire have already seen significant snowfall, with up to 20cm (8 inches) possible in elevated regions by midweek.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued Cold Weather Alerts, urging people to check on vulnerable neighbours and family members, especially the elderly.

The National Highways agency has also advised motorists to prepare for icy conditions, slow down, and carry winter emergency kits when travelling.

An Arctic blast to hit Europe

Severe Weather Europe reports that a powerful cold airmass, moving southward, will hit Scandinavia, the Alps, and the Balkans.

A blizzard will blanket Sweden and Finland midweek, with up to 40cm of snow in some areas.

Snowfall will intensify over the Alps and northern Balkans by Friday, with Croatia and Slovenia potentially seeing blizzard-like conditions.

The UK and Ireland will face a strong Atlantic storm this weekend, bringing winds up to 150 km/h and heavy rainfall.

UK travel disruptions expected

Travellers heading to or from the UK should prepare for potential delays. The Met Office warned of transport disruptions during rush hour on Tuesday, particularly in northern England and Scotland, where snow and ice are most likely to impact roads and rail services.

Darren Clark from National Highways advised: “Drivers should plan their journeys, monitor weather reports, and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water, and a shovel.” Expats planning to visit the UK for the festive season should remain updated on the forecast and consider alternative travel arrangements if necessary.

