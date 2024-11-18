Spanish taxman warns pensioners.

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 18 Nov 2024 • 15:25 • 2 minutes read

The Spanish tax office, Hacienda, has issued a reminder to homeowners over 65 about the dos and don’ts of selling property, warning they could land in hot water with the taxman if they’re not careful. But it’s not all doom and gloom – some golden exemptions could save savvy pensioners from forking out a fortune.

A third of your pay packet goes to taxes…

A jaw-dropping new study reveals that the average Spanish household spends between 31% and 35% of its income on taxes.

Valentí Pich, the big cheese of Spain’s General Council of Economists, has called the findings “eye-opening,” pointing out that whether it’s council tax (IBI), vehicle tax, or electricity levies, families are feeling the squeeze.

Pensioners in property paradise? Not quite

When it comes to selling up, the Hacienda has laid down the law. Homeowners must square up taxes on the profits from their property sale. This includes:

Capital gains tax (included in IRPF): On any profit made.

Municipal tax (plusvalía): On the rise in the value of the property.

Pro-rated IBI: For the remainder of the year.

But here’s the silver lining: if you’re over 65 and selling your primary residence, or suffering from severe dependency, you might be able to dodge the tax bullet altogether.

‘Golden get-out clauses for those in their golden years

The Hacienda provides generous exemptions for pensioners over 65 who sell their primary residence, helping them avoid hefty capital gains taxes. Here’s how it works:

If you sell your home and receive payment as a lump sum or a lifetime annuity, any capital gains from the sale are exempt from taxation.

You can also sell the ownership rights (nuda propiedad) of your home while keeping the right to live there (usufruct) for life. In this case, the sale qualifies for the exemption because the ownership transfer happens as part of the sale process.

What’s the catch?

The rules change if the property’s ownership is already split between two parties. For example:

If one person owns the property (nudo propietario) and another person has the right to live there (usufructuario), neither party can claim the exemption, even if the property is their primary home.

This is because the law views pre-existing split ownership as fundamentally different from a single owner selling the property while reserving usufruct. In pre-existing split ownership cases, the property is not considered a unified asset for tax purposes.

Keep an eye out for unfair charges by Hacienda.

Spanish homeowners were handed a lifeline by the courts in a trio of rulings that blew the lid off unfair plusvalía municipal charges. In 2017, the Constitutional Court ruled (Sentencia 59/2017) that taxing a property sale with no profit – or even a loss – is unreasonable, allowing homeowners to challenge such demands. Two years later, the court struck again (Sentencia 126/2019), declaring the tax unconstitutional if it exceeds the profit made from the sale, branding it ‘confiscatory.’ Then, in 2021, the Constitutional Court delivered another decisive ruling (Sentencia 182/2021), declaring that the method used to calculate the plusvalía municipal was fundamentally flawed. The court found that it did not accurately measure the real increase – or lack thereof – in property value. As a result, the tax was temporarily suspended, forcing authorities to create a new and fairer calculation method before it could be reinstated.

Hacienda’s bottom line:

If you’re over 65 or struggling to make ends meet, the rules might work in your favour. But beware – there’s no room for mistakes. Missteps could see the taxman knocking on your door.

