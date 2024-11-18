Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Published: 18 Nov 2024
Johan Sverdrup Oilfield: Norway's largest offshore oil platforms
Production at Johan Sverdrup, Western Europe’s largest oilfield, has been temporarily halted by Norway‘s energy giant Equinor following an onshore power outage. The disruption occurred due to smoke detected at an electricity converter station, the company announced on Monday.
The suspension of operations at the key oilfield comes as the energy market grapples with rising tensions from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, driving crude prices higher.
The news of the outage pushed oil prices upwards:
This price surge reflects growing concerns about supply disruptions, adding to the already volatile global market.
According to an Equinor spokesperson, the outage was caused by smoke at the Phase 1 electricity converter station, which supplies power to the Johan Sverdrup development. While the situation was swiftly assessed, it resulted in a complete shutdown of production across the entire field.
The Phase 2 converter station, which supplies power to other North Sea fields in the Utsira High area, continues to operate normally. Efforts are underway to restore production, although no timeline has been provided.
The Johan Sverdrup field is vital to Norway’s oil industry, producing approximately 755,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed). Equinor has previously stated that production at the field will start tapering from its peak early next year.
Ownership of the oilfield is shared among:
As Equinor works to resolve the issue, the outage underscores the energy sector’s susceptibility to infrastructure disruptions. Analysts and stakeholders are closely monitoring the situation, which could have broader implications for global oil prices.
