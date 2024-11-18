By Farah Mokrani • Published: 18 Nov 2024 • 18:37 • 1 minute read

Johan Sverdrup Oilfield: Norway's largest offshore oil platforms

Production at Johan Sverdrup, Western Europe’s largest oilfield, has been temporarily halted by Norway‘s energy giant Equinor following an onshore power outage. The disruption occurred due to smoke detected at an electricity converter station, the company announced on Monday.

The suspension of operations at the key oilfield comes as the energy market grapples with rising tensions from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, driving crude prices higher.

Oil prices surge amid uncertainty

The news of the outage pushed oil prices upwards:

Brent crude futures rose by $1.88, or 2.65%, to $72.92 per barrel by 15:47 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) climbed $1.78, or 2.66%, to $68.80 per barrel.

This price surge reflects growing concerns about supply disruptions, adding to the already volatile global market.

Details of the outage

According to an Equinor spokesperson, the outage was caused by smoke at the Phase 1 electricity converter station, which supplies power to the Johan Sverdrup development. While the situation was swiftly assessed, it resulted in a complete shutdown of production across the entire field.

The Phase 2 converter station, which supplies power to other North Sea fields in the Utsira High area, continues to operate normally. Efforts are underway to restore production, although no timeline has been provided.

A Key asset in Norway’s oil production

The Johan Sverdrup field is vital to Norway’s oil industry, producing approximately 755,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed). Equinor has previously stated that production at the field will start tapering from its peak early next year.

Ownership of the oilfield is shared among:

Equinor (42.63%, operator)

Aker BP (31.57%)

State-owned Petoro (17.36%)

TotalEnergies (8.44%).

Outlook for recovery

As Equinor works to resolve the issue, the outage underscores the energy sector’s susceptibility to infrastructure disruptions. Analysts and stakeholders are closely monitoring the situation, which could have broader implications for global oil prices.