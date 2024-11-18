Properties from traffickers to be auctioned

By Adam Woodward • Published: 18 Nov 2024 • 7:47 • 1 minute read

National mint in Madrid Credit: FNMT

The government plans to auction off 22 properties, including luxury villas, flats, and land that have been confiscated from drug traffickers.

Money raised from the auction will be reinvested in society through prevention and assistance programs for people with addiction problems. The auction is being held in the Madrid national mint on November 27 at 10.30am.

Properties to be auctioned are situated in a variety of provinces, such as Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, San Sebastián, Pontevedra, Santiago de Compostela, and Málaga, offering investment opportunities all over the country. The value of the lots is varied, with estimated prices ranging between €32,000 and €600,000, so almost something for everyone.

In 2023, just over €28,000,000 was used from this fund, 70 percent of which was designated to anti-addiction programs, while the other 30 percent went to research and investigation into tackling the problem of drug trafficking in Spain.

Seized jewellery also to be auctioned

As well as property, on November 28, a second auction will close bidding, this time held online, selling jewellery seized by police. More than 240 jewels confiscated in operations against drug traffickers are being actioned on the escrapalia.com auction site.

The jewellery, which includes bracelets, rings, watches, necklaces, and coins, among other objects, has been appraised by an expert gemologist and is presented in 183 lots, some individual and others grouped. Many of the pieces are gold with diamonds, emeralds, and rubies. To participate in the auction, people must consult the specifications on the Escrapalia website and deposit a prior guarantee.