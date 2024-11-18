By Aurelia Munoz • Published: 18 Nov 2024 • 20:48 • 1 minute read

Rent Rebate Mallorca 2024. Credit: Pexels/Huy Phan

The Govern de les Illes Balears has announced that the online application process for the 2024 Rent Rebate is now open.

For those renting in the Balearic Islands, the deadline to apply online is December 15 at 23:59.

Thanks to this subsidy, eligible applicants may recover up to 50% of their monthly rent, with a maximum allowance of €3,000 per year.

Subsidy Requirements

a) Applicants must hold a housing lease contract formalised under the terms of Law 29/1994, of 24th November, on urban leases.

b) The property must be the tenant’s habitual and permanent residence, verified through a census registration certificate, a collective census registration certificate, or a certificate of cohabitation.

c) All individuals with a habitual and permanent address in the rented property must either be Spanish nationals, nationals of an EU member state, the European Economic Area, or Switzerland, or have a family relationship as determined by applicable regulations. Non-EU nationals must hold valid authorisation to stay or reside in Spain.

d) The total annual income of all individuals residing in the rented property, whether or not they are listed on the lease, must not exceed three times the public indicator of income for multiple effects (IPREM).

e) The monthly rent must not exceed €900.

f) Beneficiaries who change their residence to another municipality within the Balearic Islands and sign a new rental contract must notify the granting authority within 15 days of signing the new contract.

Applications can be submitted online via the Sede Electrónica of the Govern de les Illes Balears. For further information, you can contact via WhatsApp at (+34) 689 485 382.

Visit more news about Mallorca.

Explore more Spanish articles in English.