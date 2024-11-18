Runaway boat causes fatal motorway crash near La Manga

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 18 Nov 2024 • 12:54 • 1 minute read

A devastating crash on the La Manga motorway has left two people dead and eight others injured. The accident happened late Saturday night, November 16, near Venta El Sabinar in Los Belones, Cartagena, heading towards La Manga del Mar Menor.

What Caused the Crash?

The collision is believed to have started when a trailer carrying a large boat came loose from a vehicle. The boat ended up in the middle of the motorway, causing a pile-up involving around ten vehicles. Some cars even flipped over in the chaos.

The driver of the vehicle towing the boat, along with its passengers, fled the scene. Investigators suspect the boat, which had four powerful engines, may have been intended for illegal activities, possibly tied to drug trafficking.

Victims and Emergency Response

The two victims were later confirmed to be male international tourists visiting the Murcia region. They were in the first car to crash into the boat. Firefighters worked for more than 30 minutes to recover their bodies from the wreckage.

Of the eight people injured, a 51-year-old man was critically hurt and rushed to Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital in Murcia. Four others, including two women aged 18 and 55 and two men aged 19 and 29, were taken to Santa Lucía Hospital in Cartagena with various injuries.

Traffic Disruption and Investigation

The crash happened around 10 pm, shutting down the motorway for three hours while emergency crews worked at the scene. Drivers were urged to find alternative routes to allow ambulances and rescue teams to get through.

Authorities are now reviewing traffic cameras to identify the fleeing vehicle. Investigators believe the boat could be linked to criminal activities and are working to uncover more details.

