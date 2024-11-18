Runaway boat causes fatal motorway crash near La Manga

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 18 Nov 2024 • 12:54
• 1 minute read
Main image: Tragedy on La Manga Shutterstock/ ANDRANIK HAKOBYAN
A devastating crash on the La Manga motorway has left two people dead and eight others injured. The accident happened late Saturday night, November 16, near Venta El Sabinar in Los Belones, Cartagena, heading towards La Manga del Mar Menor.
The collision is believed to have started when a trailer carrying a large boat came loose from a vehicle. The boat ended up in the middle of the motorway, causing a pile-up involving around ten vehicles. Some cars even flipped over in the chaos.
The driver of the vehicle towing the boat, along with its passengers, fled the scene. Investigators suspect the boat, which had four powerful engines, may have been intended for illegal activities, possibly tied to drug trafficking.
Anoche un grupo criminal provocó un accidente en la autovía de la Manga a la altura de El Algar (Cartagena) matando a dos personas e hiriendo a otras 9.
Se les cayó una narcolancha que transportaban en un remolque.
🎥 @salva_psoemanga pic.twitter.com/8uLBEWGjt7
— Niporwifi © (@niporwifi) November 17, 2024
Anoche un grupo criminal provocó un accidente en la autovía de la Manga a la altura de El Algar (Cartagena) matando a dos personas e hiriendo a otras 9.
Se les cayó una narcolancha que transportaban en un remolque.
🎥 @salva_psoemanga pic.twitter.com/8uLBEWGjt7
— Niporwifi © (@niporwifi) November 17, 2024
The two victims were later confirmed to be male international tourists visiting the Murcia region. They were in the first car to crash into the boat. Firefighters worked for more than 30 minutes to recover their bodies from the wreckage.
Of the eight people injured, a 51-year-old man was critically hurt and rushed to Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital in Murcia. Four others, including two women aged 18 and 55 and two men aged 19 and 29, were taken to Santa Lucía Hospital in Cartagena with various injuries.
The crash happened around 10 pm, shutting down the motorway for three hours while emergency crews worked at the scene. Drivers were urged to find alternative routes to allow ambulances and rescue teams to get through.
Authorities are now reviewing traffic cameras to identify the fleeing vehicle. Investigators believe the boat could be linked to criminal activities and are working to uncover more details.
Read more Costa Calida news, articles and events here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.