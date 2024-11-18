By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 18 Nov 2024 • 18:17 • 2 minutes read

School bus clampdown: DGT puts the brakes on dodgy drivers. Credit: Shutterstock, neme_jimenez

Spot checks galore across Spain as traffic cops target school bus safety this week.

The safety of thousands of schoolchildren is in the spotlight this week as Spain’s Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) launches an intensive clampdown on school buses. From Monday, November 18, through to Friday, November 22, officers will be out in force inspecting vehicles and scrutinising drivers.

Why the crackdown?

There’s no room for cutting corners, and while most school bus drivers are true professionals, there are a small number of negligent drivers. If you’ve ever been undertaken by a school bus travelling 50 KM an hour over the speed limit you know the score. The DGT’s latest swoop follows worrying findings from their May operation, which revealed a shocking 1,928 violations from the 6,600 school buses inspected. That’s nearly one in three buses flouting the rules.

This time, traffic officers from the Guardia Civil and local police in participating towns are laser-focused on key danger zones. Top of the list? Speeding and driver distractions, such as fiddling with mobile phones. These blunders are the biggest offenders in school bus accidents, and the DGT’s message is crystal clear: there’s no excuse for risking young lives.

Buckling down on belts

Seat belts save lives – it’s that simple. Inspectors will ensure that buses fitted with seat belts actually enforce their use. After all, a belt not buckled is as useful as a chocolate teapot in a crash.

Behind-the-scenes checks

It’s not just the driving behaviour under scrutiny – the buses themselves are getting a thorough once-over. Inspectors will comb through vehicle documents, safety equipment, and technical conditions to ensure they meet the legal standards. Drivers aren’t off the hook either, with checks on licences, driving hours, and rest breaks to make sure they’re fit to children.

Last time around…

In the previous May 27-31 campaign, the DGT pulled no punches. Officers from 40 provincial headquarters and 273 councils carried out a nationwide blitz, resulting in nearly 2,000 penalties. With results like these, it’s no wonder the DGT is doubling down.

What’s the goal?

The DGT bosses say this operation isn’t about handing out fines – it’s about keeping kids safe. But let’s be honest, if some dodgy operators get a hefty slap on the wrist along the way, it’s a win-win for everyone.

Parents, keep an eye out this week – if you see officers inspecting your child’s bus, rest assured they’re working to keep your little ones safe and sound.

