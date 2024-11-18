Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Published: 18 Nov 2024 • 18:17
• 2 minutes read
School bus clampdown: DGT puts the brakes on dodgy drivers.
Credit: Shutterstock, neme_jimenez
Spot checks galore across Spain as traffic cops target school bus safety this week.
The safety of thousands of schoolchildren is in the spotlight this week as Spain’s Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) launches an intensive clampdown on school buses. From Monday, November 18, through to Friday, November 22, officers will be out in force inspecting vehicles and scrutinising drivers.
There’s no room for cutting corners, and while most school bus drivers are true professionals, there are a small number of negligent drivers. If you’ve ever been undertaken by a school bus travelling 50 KM an hour over the speed limit you know the score. The DGT’s latest swoop follows worrying findings from their May operation, which revealed a shocking 1,928 violations from the 6,600 school buses inspected. That’s nearly one in three buses flouting the rules.
This time, traffic officers from the Guardia Civil and local police in participating towns are laser-focused on key danger zones. Top of the list? Speeding and driver distractions, such as fiddling with mobile phones. These blunders are the biggest offenders in school bus accidents, and the DGT’s message is crystal clear: there’s no excuse for risking young lives.
Seat belts save lives – it’s that simple. Inspectors will ensure that buses fitted with seat belts actually enforce their use. After all, a belt not buckled is as useful as a chocolate teapot in a crash.
It’s not just the driving behaviour under scrutiny – the buses themselves are getting a thorough once-over. Inspectors will comb through vehicle documents, safety equipment, and technical conditions to ensure they meet the legal standards. Drivers aren’t off the hook either, with checks on licences, driving hours, and rest breaks to make sure they’re fit to children.
In the previous May 27-31 campaign, the DGT pulled no punches. Officers from 40 provincial headquarters and 273 councils carried out a nationwide blitz, resulting in nearly 2,000 penalties. With results like these, it’s no wonder the DGT is doubling down.
The DGT bosses say this operation isn’t about handing out fines – it’s about keeping kids safe. But let’s be honest, if some dodgy operators get a hefty slap on the wrist along the way, it’s a win-win for everyone.
Parents, keep an eye out this week – if you see officers inspecting your child’s bus, rest assured they’re working to keep your little ones safe and sound.
Marc is a writer, teacher, and language enthusiast with a passion for making complex topics simple and accessible.
With a background in business and legal communication and an interest in educational neuroscience, Marc has spent over a decade teaching and writing.
Now, as part of the team at Euro Weekly News, Marc enjoys diving into entertaining topics and stories that matter to the community.
When he's not writing, Marc loves practising martial arts, playing football, cooking up a storm in the kitchen, or spending quality time with friends and family, but above all, Marc enjoys spending time with his son, Macson.
