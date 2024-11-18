By Adam Woodward • Published: 18 Nov 2024 • 20:06 • 1 minute read

Swan Lake directed by Tatiana Solovieva. Credit: Tatiana Solovieva Productions.

Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece, ‘Swan Lake’ arrives in Torremolinos on November 30. The ballet will take place at the Príncipe de Asturias Municipal Auditorium, and tickets are already selling fast.

One of the most beautiful works in the history of ballet, ’Swan Lake’ will be performed in Torremolinos on November 30. Taking place at 6pm at the Príncipe de Asturias Municipal Auditorium, this is a performance accessible and familiar to everyone, full of romance and beauty.

‘Swan Lake’ is considered the most spectacular masterpiece of the classical dance repertoire. A theme of true romantic poetics, where good triumphs over evil. A classic production with scenographic elements of incredible realism, dazzling costumes, accessories made with sumptuous details, and a range of charming melodies that make up this great masterpiece of classical ballet.

Prize-winning ballet company present Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake

The International Classical Ballet is an artistic presentation by Tatiana Solovieva Producciones. With more than three decades of experience, her productions, with spectacular scenery and world-renowned dancers, have been recognised for their superior quality at the Best Dance Show at the Rojas de Toledo Theatre (2013, 2015, and 2018) and the Award for Best Dance Show of Vigo in 2008.

It will have a cast of international artists composed of nine nationalities, giving body and soul to this irresistible classic and true great of a stage production. An exciting and unforgettable experience. A unique show that will last in the memory of the audience, and a rare opportunity to see such a work on the Costa del Sol.

Tickets are already on sale from €29 at tomaticket.es.