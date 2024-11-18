Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Sweden’s civil defence booklet, 'If Crisis or War Comes,' highlights preparedness tips for emergencies
As Europe faces rising uncertainties, Sweden, Finland, and Norway are issuing updated guidance to help citizens prepare for potential emergencies, including war and extreme weather.
This week, Swedish households will receive an updated version of the survival guide “If Crisis or War Comes”, a publication with roots in World War II. Reflecting modern threats, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the new edition is twice as large as its 2018 predecessor.
Key Updates in Sweden’s Guide
Message of Defiance: One statement is highlighted early on: “If Sweden is attacked, we will never give up. Any messages suggesting surrender are false.”
Practical Advice: Citizens are urged to prepare by stockpiling essentials, including food, water, and first-aid supplies. Long-lasting items like potatoes, cabbage, and tinned soup are recommended.
Historical Context: Originally designed during World War II, the guide was frequently updated during the Cold War. Its revival underscores Sweden’s shift from decades of neutrality to a more defensive stance, solidified by joining NATO in 2023.
Civil Defence Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin stated, “The world has changed, and so must our approach to public preparedness.”
In contrast, Finland has chosen a cost-effective and flexible approach by issuing its updated crisis preparedness guide online. The digital format ensures updates can be made swiftly and without additional expense.
Survival in Extreme Winters: The guide focuses on how to manage during prolonged power outages in sub-zero conditions, with tips on storing iodine tablets, energy-efficient food, and backup heating.
National Defence Confidence: It reassures citizens that Finland is “well prepared for self-defence”, a reflection of its long history of readiness due to its shared border with Russia.
War studies professor Ilmari Kaihko explained the cultural difference: “Finland has always viewed war as a possibility, whereas Sweden needed a wake-up call to recognise the same.”
Norwegian citizens recently received a printed guide urging them to be self-reliant for at least one week in the face of potential crises. This campaign builds on a previous initiative from 2018 but has been updated to reflect new challenges, including climate change.
Tore Kamfjord from Norway’s Directorate for Civil Protection emphasised, “With extreme weather becoming more frequent, preparation is no longer optional.”
While not issuing a physical guide, Denmark has taken a digital approach similar to Finland, sending an email to all adult citizens with a three-day emergency supply checklist.
Public reactions vary across the Nordic nations. In Sweden, many older citizens are familiar with civil defence initiatives. Economist Ingemar Gustafsson, 67, commented, “I see the value in being informed, but I’m not rushing to stockpile my home.”
Younger residents, such as Finnish-born student Melissa Eve Ajosmaki, have expressed a mix of concern and pragmatism. “The war in Ukraine was a stark reminder to consider what I’d do if a conflict reached here, especially since my family lives in Finland,” she said.
Despite their differing approaches, the Nordic nations share a common goal: ensuring citizens are prepared for the unexpected. From war scenarios to natural disasters, these guides are a modern reminder of the importance of readiness.
