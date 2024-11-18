By Letara Draghia • Published: 18 Nov 2024 • 13:25 • 1 minute read

A traditional Thanksgiving dinner. Credit: Pixabay.

Thanksgiving 2024 is shaping up to be one of the busiest travel periods in years, according to a report by AAA.

The reports notes an increase of 1.7 million travellers from last year and 2 million more than pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Thanksgiving this year will fall on Thursday, November 28.

US road trips on the rise thanks to a drop in gas prices

A record-breaking 71.7 million Americans will take to the roads this Thanksgiving, making car travel the most popular mode of transport. Lower petrol prices are a key factor, with experts predicting a national average below $3 (€2.82) per gallon – the lowest in three years.

US air travel is also on the rise

Air travel continues to grow, with 5.84 million Americans expected to fly, setting a new Thanksgiving record. While domestic airfare costs have risen by 3 per cent, international flight bookings are booming, up 23 per cent compared to 2023. Popular European destinations like Rome, Paris, and Budapest are drawing significant interest.

Travellers opting for cruises, buses, or trains have increased by 9 per cent year on year with 2.3 million Americans expected to choose these options. Cruise bookings have surged by 20 per cent, highlighting their post-pandemic popularity.

Top Thanksgiving destinations

Domestic travel remains strong, with warm-weather destinations dominating the top spots. Internationally, US travellers are gravitating toward cultural and scenic hotspots in Europe, including:

Rome, Italy

Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Paris, France

Barcelona, Spain

Munich, Germany

For expats and locals in Europe, the influx of US travellers during Thanksgiving presents opportunities to welcome cultural exchange. After all, Thanksgiving is all about reflecting on blessings and acknowledging gratitude, which we could all practise a little more.

If you’re an American expat planning to spend Thanksgiving in Spain, read our guide on how to plan the perfect Thanksgiving.

