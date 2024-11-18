The 59 Sound play Louie Louie

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 18 Nov 2024 • 22:23 • 1 minute read

The 59 Sound. Credit: MM Garcia de la Puente

The 59 Sound are playing Louie Louie next to Estepona Harbour on Saturday, November 23 at midnight.

Dutchman Vic de Wee, who has been on the scene for seemingly forever, changed his grungy sound out for a style of Rock that reflected more his new home, Malaga, where he hooked up with the Mateo brothers Juan A. (voice, guitar and harmonica), Jorge (rhythmic guitar) and José M. (bass), along with Aurelio Tello, a drummer from Madrid. The 59 Sound has been burning rubber ever since the beginning of 2014, when they were presented in Malaga capital and at the XX Rocksario Festival.

Eventually, they played just about every venue in the Costa del Sol before they were signed by Flor y Nata Records. Their first single was ‘Rescátame (Rescue Blues)’, the most emblematic song of the album ‘Por Instinto’. The band did covers of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ryan Adams and The Black Keys, later redefining with others of Tom Petty, Billy Pilgrim, and Black Stone Cherry.

Apart from the title theme, the other tracks are ‘Get Out’, ‘Bug Eyes’ and ‘Relieve’. They have switched from Spanish to English with their new vocalist, and it seems that the bet has been favourable to them. They sound updated, but with a certain Grunge aftertaste and some Punk to level the emotionality of the style that broke the musical scene in the 90s.

The 59 Sound are on at Louie Louie next to Estepona Harbour on Saturday, November 23 at midnight. Tickets cost €6 from woutick.es.