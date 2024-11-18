By Letara Draghia • Published: 18 Nov 2024 • 14:10 • 2 minutes read

Santa Claus at Edinburgh Christmas Market. Credit: Instagram @edinburghschristmas

Edinburgh, Scotland, has secured the title of the most beautiful Christmas market in Europe, based on a social media study by Solopress.

Analysing over 60 Christmas markets across the UK and Europe, the survey considered social media metrics, including TikTok and Instagram engagement, to determine the rankings. Edinburgh emerged as a clear favourite, with 2,738 TikTok posts and an impressive 55,304 Instagram hashtags celebrating its festive charm.

What makes Edinburgh’s Christmas Market so special?

Set against the dramatic backdrop of Edinburgh Castle, the market offers a magical experience for visitors of all ages. Nestled in Princes Street Gardens, this year’s festivities, which officially opened on November 15, promise both beloved traditions and exciting new attractions.

Expect the Traditional Christmas Market, Santa Stories, the Big Wheel, Christmas Ferris Wheel, StarFlyer, Helter-Skelter, and an ice rink. Visitors can explore the Christmas Tree Maze at St Andrew Square, showcasing 450 dazzling trees, or relax at the Winter Warmer zone. The Winter Windows Trail offers festive artwork, while hands-on workshops teach wreath-making and Christmas decor crafting.

With festive food stalls, live entertainment, and the chance to meet Santa Claus, the market is a sensory delight for festive fans.

The Edinburgh Christmas Market’s digital presence has contributed significantly to its top spot. Social media platforms have been flooded with picturesque snapshots of Edinburgh’s twinkling lights and festive decorations.

Top 10 Christmas Markets in the UK and Europe

According to Solopress, here are the rankings based on social media buzz and overall charm:

Edinburgh – TikTok: 2,738 | Instagram: 55,304 | Score: 8.62 Winter Wonderland, London – TikTok: 3,409 | Instagram: 43,237 | Score: 8.60 Manchester – TikTok: 1,541 | Instagram: 62,109 | Score: 7.53 Bath – TikTok: 678 | Instagram: 35,115 | Score: 4.44 Birmingham – TikTok: 1,019 | Instagram: 21,652 | Score: 3.91 York – TikTok: 307 | Instagram: 12,045 | Score: 2.28 Winchester – TikTok: 204 | Instagram: 10,319 | Score: 2.01 Nottingham – TikTok: 360 | Instagram: 6,494 | Score: 1.94 Glasgow – TikTok: 316 | Instagram: 5,169 | Score: 1.79 Cardiff – TikTok: 181 | Instagram: 4,998 | Score: 1.60

The results show that the UK scored far better than the rest of Europe. Perhaps it’s more to do with British social media use than the markets themselves?

