Time of Giving with U3A Marina Baixa

By Donna Williams • Published: 18 Nov 2024 • 13:24 • 1 minute read

U3A members enjoying an outing Credit:U3A Marina Baixa

The U3A Marina Baixa will hold its General Meeting on Monday, November 25.

This will be the group’s final meeting of the year, and it will start at 11.00am at the Casa de Cultura in Alfas del Pi.

Those interested in becoming members and taking advantage of the diverse range of activities planned for next year are invited to attend. The annual membership fee is just €10, and it can be paid at the General Meeting in readiness for 2025.

U3A Marina Baixa General Meeting will include raffle and gifts for local children

As Christmas is a time of giving, a raffle will be held during the meeting, with all proceeds donated to local charities. They have lined up some very exciting prizes including hampers and delicious Christmas cakes to name a few. Additionally, there will be an exhibition of crafts showcasing a variety of unique items for sale, making unique Christmas presents.

Finally, as in past years, members will generously donate gifts for the children of Alfas, which they will bring to the meeting. As a potential new member, they invite you to participate in this tradition and put a smile on a child’s face at Christmas. All you need to do is purchase a gift, wrap it, and label it, indicating whether it is suitable for a girl or boy and the approximate age range.

