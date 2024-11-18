By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Nov 2024 • 15:53 • 1 minute read

Image: Henry Aldridge & Son Ltd.

A gold pocket watch presented to Captain Arthur Rostron, who led the rescue of 700 Titanic survivors, has set a new auction record.

The 18-carat Tiffany & Co. watch was sold for approximately €1.8 million, marking the highest price ever paid for Titanic-related memorabilia.

The watch was given to Captain Rostron after he diverted the RMS Carpathia to aid passengers following the Titanic’s tragic sinking after hitting an iceberg in April 1912. The gift came from the widow of John Jacob Astor, the wealthiest individual to perish in the disaster, as well as the widows of two other prominent businessmen who died on the ship.

Most Expensive Titanic Artefact Ever

Auction house Henry Aldridge and Son sold the watch on November 16 for £1.56 million (€1.86 million) to a private buyer in the United States, making it the most expensive Titanic artefact ever sold. The watch carries an inscription from three survivors, expressing their gratitude to Captain Rostron for his heroic actions.

Rostron’s timely response to the Titanic’s distress call, received in the early hours of April 15, 1912, saved more than 700 people. His crew located 20 lifeboats and brought the survivors back to New York after the Titanic sank, claiming the lives of 1,500 passengers and crew members.

Earlier this year, the pocket watch of John Jacob Astor, recovered from his body a week after the disaster, sold for nearly £1.17 million (€1.4 million) at the same auction house, previously setting the record for Titanic memorabilia.

Ongoing Fascination over the Titanic Story

Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge noted that the record-breaking sales reflect the ongoing fascination with the Titanic story and the growing value of its artefacts, which are in increasingly limited supply but remain in high demand.